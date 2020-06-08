Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 9, 1995
UNADILLA — As the new co-owner of the Unadilla Drive-In, 18-year-old Trevor Ladner is learning the theater business in a trial by fire.
“I never knew there was such a things as a projectionist,” the 1994 Norwich High School graduate said, “until I became one.”
He and new business partner Thomas Owens of Oneonta re-opened the state Route 7 landmark last weekend. They bought the 50-year-old business two weeks ago from Beatrice Chonka, who chose to sell it after the death last August of her husband, Michael F. Chonka, who had run the theater since 1969. The theater was closed most of the year.
Owens, 26, who before buying the drive-in was a bartender at The Black Oak Tavern in Oneonta, said he went to drive-ins while growing up in Long Island and wanted to preserve this area’s only outdoor theater.
50 years ago
June 9, 1970
Oneonta’s Urban Renewal Agency will seek a sharp increase in funds for the city’s project — an increase that, if passed by the Common Council, could cost the city taxpayers and additional $500,000.
That figure would nearly double Oneonta’s participation in the Urban Renewal program, Agency officials said last night.
Overall, the Agency wants more than a $1 million Urban Renewal budget increase to cover increased costs and other changes since the original budget was adopted.
Over $400,000 of this would be to handle “ineligible” costs in areas of the periphery of this project or those necessary but not covered by the project.
