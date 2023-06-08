Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 9, 1998
ONEONTA — Main Street Baptist Church still wants to demolish the residential structure at 5 Maple St. and has sued the city of Oneonta to try and put its plans back in motion.
The city of Oneonta violated constitutional freedom of religion, overstepped its authority and was discriminatory in in reviewing and rejecting plans to demolish 5 Maple St., according to a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court by the Main Street Baptist Church. The church planned to use the site at least temporarily as a parking lot.
The lawsuit is the second time a church has taken the city to court in four years. In autumn 1995, a state Supreme Court judge ruled in favor of the First United Presbyterian Church, 381 Main St., which planned to build a walkway that exited on to a city street.
In April, the city Planning Commission decided that razing or moving 5 Maple St., a Victorian Gothic home in the Walnut Street Historic District, would create a loss of local historical character. It therefore denied site plan approval for demolishing the building.
June 9, 1973
COOPERSTOWN — A longtime Democratic political figure and supervisor in Otsego County, Jack F. Ranieri of West Oneonta, appears to be strongly in the running for the now vacant post of Democratic Election Commissioner.
His desire to succeed the late John F. Daley of Oneonta came to light with the disclosure that he had addressed a letter to Democratic members of the Board of Representatives, asking their support for the appointment.
Ranieri, who served several terms on the Otsego County Board of Supervisors, also made several unsuccessful runs for the position of Otsego County Assemblyman, each time losing to the veteran Otsego Republican Assemblyman Paul L. Talbot of Burlington Flats.
As of Friday the Otsego County Board of Elections had only one commissioner, Burrill W. House of Richfield Springs, the Republican member.
