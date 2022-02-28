Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 1, 1997
MARGARETVILLE — Ten people will vie for six Delaware County seats in the new Catskill Watershed Corporation board of directors during an election to be conducted by mail over the next several weeks.
All but one of those running is a town supervisor. According to the corporation’s by-laws, supervisors nominate CWC board members, and also vote on them, with or without consulting their town boards.
“I don’t think they care,” said Middletown Supervisor Alan Rosa of his town board’s interest in the CWC nomination and election process. Rosa is president of the initial CWC board and is among those seeking formal election.
Also running are all of the current Delaware County representatives on the initial board: Joseph Hanley of Walton, Thomas Hynes of Roxbury, Charles LaFever of Bovina, Perry Shelton of Tompkins and David Anderson of Delhi.
50 years ago
March 1, 1972
The Franklin Mountain Broadcasting Corporation has filed an application for an FM radio station in Oneonta in direct competition with an application filed earlier by Frank W. Bovee Jr. of Delhi.
Both are competing for Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval of a station at 103.1 in the FM dial.
The radio station proposed by the Franklin Mountain Broadcasting Corporation would have its main offices above Brackett’s Bookstore at 142 Main St.
Mrs. Helen Brackett, secretary-treasurer of the corporation, would serve as radio station manager.
The radio station plans to primarily play middle of the road music, with news and public affairs programs.
