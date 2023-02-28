Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 1, 1973
DELHI — Dr. William R. Kunsela, president of the State University at Delhi for the past 17 years, has left that position in order to become the first President of the State University at Utica-Rome.
The announcement was made by officials at the Delhi campus yesterday, moments after the State University Board of Trustees approved Kunsela’s appointment at its monthly meeting in New York City.
Kunsela, 56, will officially take over as president of the Utica-Rome campus this morning.
Presently, William Kennaugh, vice president at the college, is in charge of the daily operations of the college.
SUNY Chancellor Ernest Boyer is expected to name an acting president in the near future.
The acting president would serve until the search for a permanent successor to Kunsela was completed.
At some colleges across the state, the process has taken as long as a year.
In his new job, which will pay $37,000 annually, Kunsela will be in charge of constructing the newest college in the State University system, practically from the ground up.
Presently the college has 600 enrolled, part-time graduate students and several part time faculty members. Classes are held in a converted factory.
