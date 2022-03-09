25 years ago
March 10, 1997
HARTWICK — The next steps for Otsego Electric Cooperative officials to get a proposed transmission line and substation approved are to finish talks with landowners about the best route for the line and survey it.
“As soon as we get the route finalized, then we can go ahead,” said the cooperative’s General Manager Robert H. Murdock. “Then we can do the final survey route and get that approved by the Rural Utilities Service.”
Rural Utilities Service, or RUS, is the branch of the federal government that sets standards for many of the electric co-ops in the nation, according to Claiborn Crain, its assistant to the administrator.
“The main thing we’re looking at is overall cost and some environmental concerns,” Crain said by telephone from Washington, D.C. “We’ve got environmental rules and regulations that we abide by New York state standards are basically in line with federal standards, if not more stringent.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1972
The health-related nursing home unit of Fox Memorial Hospital will become a part of the hospital operations on Monday after many frustrating delays.
The addition of the 45-bed unit will make Fox Hospital the largest one in a 70-mile radius of Oneonta. Currently a 196 bed capacity, the total will be raised to 241 beds.
The hospital administration has scheduled ribbon cutting ceremonies at 2 p.m. Sunday with open house following from 2 to 5 p.m. The facilities will be open to the public, with guided tours conducted by members of the Fox Hospital Women’s Guild. The Guild will also serve tea.
Employees of the hospital will be given a chance to tour the new unit today.
