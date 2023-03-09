Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 10, 1998
ONEONTA — The local carpenters union now is part of a larger unit based in Utica and goes by a new number, an official said Monday.
The Hudson Valley District Council of Carpenters, including Oneonta-based Carpenters Local Union 258, no longer exists, said Aaron Seward, director of construction and industrial organizing for the recently established Upstate New York Regional Council.
Seward said the local union now is Carpenters Union Local No. 120 AFL-CIO, which is part of the regional upstate council.
Local 258 had about 335 members, who will be part of the larger Utica-based local, Seward said. Of that membership, 286 were carpenters and the rest were mailroom workers and motor route drivers at The Daily Star.
March 10, 1973
Oneonta is going to build a $200,000, two level parking structure near Market Street and the downtown businessmen are wondering where a planned arcade to Main Street will be located.
During an information meeting about the parking structure Friday afternoon, merchants wanted to know how people would make their way to Main Street after parking their cars.
Originally an arcade was planned for the building housing Konstanty’s Sporting Goods, but this spot has been scheduled for rehabilitation.
The merchants want the arcade located in the Webb Shoe Store and claim it provides easy access from the parking structure to the business district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.