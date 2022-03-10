25 years ago
March 11, 1997
ALBANY — With split support from local state lawmakers, the state Assembly Monday passed a gay rights bill that would bar discrimination against homosexuals in New York.
The bill, however, is expected to die for the fifth consecutive year as it’s unlikely Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno will allow the issue to come to the floor of his house despite apparent significant support.
Gay rights advocates, who believe support from two additional senators is all that’s needed for the measure to pass, are demanding the legislation at least come to the Senate floor for a vote.
Eight Republicans, including Assemblyman Clifford Crouch, R-Bainbridge, supported the bill.
Meanwhile, Assemblyman Bill Magee, a Democrat from Nelson, voted against the bill, saying it went too far.
50 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1972
Oneonta television viewers may be able to tune in on another Utica station, if the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) okays a request from Station WUTR.
Roy H. Park Broadcasting of Utica-Rome has applied for authority to build a translator station to rebroadcast WUTR, Channel 20, Utica. The UHF station would be carried on Channel 42.
The transmitter would be located at the WGNR-FM radio tower site, 2.2 miles southeast of Oneonta on the Swart Hollow Road, Jerry Devine, chief engineer for WUTR, said yesterday.
The television station broadcasts the American Broadcasting Corporation network programming. Local talent program, sports, and news is also carried.
