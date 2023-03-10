Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 11, 1998
AFTON — Motorsport enthusiasts who compete at Afton Raceway or just watch races there are excited about the track’s recent affiliation with the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing.
The track’s new certification by NASCAR should give some extra incentive for drivers to compete, said Roger Heroux, owner and promoter of Afton Raceway.
The announcement of the association with the NASCAR Winston Racing Series came Friday at a car show in Apalachin and will give area drivers the opportunity to gain points for prize money at the end of the year, Heroux said.
Heroux, who is also connected with the Fulton and Utica-Rome tracks that are already NASCAR-certified, said Afton’s certification will give the local racers the chance to compete at three of the 10 NASCAR tracks that make up the region. He said the bonuses drivers can earn at the end of the year range up to about $40,000.
Heroux bought the Afton raceway, located in the Afton Fairgrounds, last year and has overseen a number of renovations. The 3/8ths-mile semi-banked clay track has held weekly stock car races on Friday nights during summers since 1991.
Bill Northrop of Guilford said he believes the affiliation will encourage some drivers to compete more if they do well in events at the start of the season.
“If they are successful early on, some of these one-night racers may become two-night racers and go to Utica-Rome or Fulton during the weekend,” Northrop said.
“Dale Plank, a guy from Homer, is a three-time NASCAR regional champion that raced on Friday nights at Afton a few times last year for fun. Most likely he’ll be here more often if points are involved,” Northrop said.
