March 12, 1997
ONEONTA — Without additional sources of fund-raising, the music could go silent for the Catskill Symphony Orchestra.
“If we don’t find some funds to establish some kind of a foundation for us, it may well be (the end),” said Molly Swain, president of the CSO board of directors. “With the certain amount of money we get, we can’t go for a whole year. It’s just terrible to struggle from concert to concert.”
While the CSO is not in immediate danger, Swain said its two remaining events this season are — a March 22 performance featuring Oneonta violinist Jeremy Preston and an April 19 event with the choral groups from Hartwick College and the State University College at Oneonta.
“We would hate to cancel these next two concerts,” Swain said.
Each concert costs about $10,000 to put on, said Swain, who noted that the CSO cut costs by scaling its performances down from five to four after the last financial crisis in 1994. The group has also scheduled more baroque events that require fewer musicians than the full orchestral performances.
“We are definitely running at a deficit at this point,” according to Swain.
Treasurer John Insetta said the CSO began the 1996-97 season with a budget of $68,000. “We’re probably right now about $10,000 short,” he said, noting that the group has already borrowed against its anticipated revenue.
“We’re trying to do voodoo economics, I suppose,” Insetta said. “We’re trying to keep the level of performance the same as when we had more funding.”
The CSO began running into problems about three years ago, according to Swain, when the Nourse Foundation of Cooperstown withdrew its funding. Swain said the CSO has been searching for foundation help ever since, to no avail.
