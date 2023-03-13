Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 14, 1998
ONEONTA — Forget the NCAA tournament.
Scoring tickets to second-round basketball games in the East and West Regionals today should be a piece of cake. Plenty of good seats are still available in Hartford, Conn. and Boise, Idaho.
The toughest ticket in sports today is in Oneonta, N.Y.
Unbeaten defending state champion Oneonta High School will take on top-ranked Our Lady of Lourdes is a New York State Class B quarterfinal game at Hartwick College’s Binder Gymnasium at 4 p.m.
“We sold 1,250 of them in two days,” Oneonta Athletic Director Bob Zeh said. “We’ve set aside 150 of them to sell at the door. They go on sale at 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.”
March 14, 1973
Oneonta restaurateur Daniel J. Smallin’s $50 million law suit against the Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency has been discontinued.
Urban Renewal Attorney James Konstanty terms the suit withdrawn while Smallin’s attorney, Elias Jacobs of Stamford, calls it settled.
But the effect is the same and condemnation proceedings to allow the Urban Renewal Agency to acquire Mosca’s Restaurant will begin.
Konstanaty said the Urban Renewal Agency was contacted by Jacobs near the end of February with an offer to voluntarily withdraw the $50 million law suit, filed in December 1971.
