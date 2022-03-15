25 years ago
March 15, 1997
ONEONTA — The U.S. Immigration office picked up a native of El Salvador at the Neptune Diner Friday morning and accused him of falsifying papers to help him get a job.
The name of the 32-year-old man was not released based upon new non-disclosure regulations out of Washington, D.C., according to Gary Hale, officer-in-charge for the Albany office of U.S. immigration. He said the man lived at 154 Chestnut St., Oneonta.
Immigration officials picked up the Salvadoran at about 11 a.m. Friday, according to Hale, who said the man showed employers at the Neptune Diner a counterfeit green card and Social Security information so he could get a job as a dishwasher. The man had worked at the Southside restaurant since December, Hale said.
The arrest was part of a two-day operation in the Binghamton and Oneonta areas that also netted seven illegal immigrants in Vestal, according to Hale. He said the Salvadoran was taken to Albany County Jail pending deportation to El Salvador.
50 years ago
March 15, 1972
The Common Council, pressured by a vocal neighborhood citizen’s group, last night gave Wilber Park Apartments developers two weeks to come up with a formal agreement with the city.
The Council, by unanimous vote, demanded that a temporary building permit for the project be revoked if there is no formal agreement by March 28.
Later, Mayor James F. Lettis set next Monday night as the date of a closed door meeting with the developers.
The formal agreement will detail the developers’ responsibility to the city and probably will be patterned after a list of “essential points” to be covered that City Engineer John Buck prepared in December.
