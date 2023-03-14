Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 15, 1973
The incoming college student is more of a “middle-of-the-roader” than his recent predecessors.
He is religious, but would rather have a private religious experience than become a part of the “institutionalized church,” the Rev. Anthony Chiaramonte, campus minister for Oneonta State and Hartwick feels.
“Students are not turning off, but are listening with a discerning ear, not ready to accept anything as absolute or at face value, reluctant to march under any flag, demonstrate against or for any movement,” Father Chiaramonte said.
He spoke Wednesday to the Kiwanis Club, along with two other campus ministers.
But, he was quick to note, campus trends are easily changed and today’s mores could be outdated tomorrow.
Chiaramonte called the present a time of pausing to re-evaluate life. Students are searching for direction, he said.
Concerning students’ religion, the campus minister said he thinks there is a turning away from the social movements of the 1960s and a trend toward private religious expression.
Students are now searching for “meaning” by introspection, he said. He pointed to such religions as the Jesus Movement, Hare Krishna, Zen and Pentecostalism as examples.
