50 years ago
March 16, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — A Stamford dairy operation yesterday leveled a direct challenge to the constitutionality of the regulatory provision of the New York State’s Water Resources Act.
Attorneys for Prospect Enterprises, Inc., and the State Environmental Conservation Department verbally squared off in a preliminary hearing before Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Molinari in Cooperstown yesterday.
The hearing dealt with the state’s motion to dismiss Prospect’s lawsuit on grounds that the dairy operation’s complaint fails to state a cause for legal action.
Judge Molinari reserved decision on the state’s motion. He gave Assistant Attorney General Julius Finestein 20 days to submit additional supporting legal documents, and gave Prospect’s attorneys another 20 days to submit answering documents.
Yesterday’s hour-and-a-half-long hearing was the third preliminary round in a case that could have far-reaching ramifications in the whole area of state versus private property rights.
Earlier this year, Prospect Enterprises, which is headed by prominent businessman Fred P. Murphy, instituted a suit against the Environmental Conservation Department, charging that the state agency has overstepped its regulatory powers.
The surface issued is the state’s right to regulate the small table-wide stream that flows through Prospect’s dairy farm in the towns of Stamford and Gilboa in Delaware and Schoharie counties.
But the overriding issue, Prospect’s attorneys content, is the possibility that the state’s regulatory powers, if unreasonably applied, can so tie up property “that it amounts to confiscation.”
