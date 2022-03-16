25 years ago
March 17, 1997
TROY — For the first time in history, a varsity team from Oneonta High School can call itself something more than simply Yellowjackets.
How does state-champion Yellowjackets sound?
Oneonta rallied from a 15-point deficit and defeated Marcus Whitman High School of Rushville 62-48 in the New York state Class B championship game Sunday afternoon at Hudson Valley Community College’s McDonough Field House.
Sophomore point guard Krissy Zeh scored a game-high 24 points Sunday, and was named most valuable player for the Class B tournament.
Teammate Stacy Knapp, a 6-foot-1 junior center finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, and was named to the all-tournament team.
50 years ago
March 17, 1972
Three businesses in the Prospect-Market-Broad Street area have chosen to take 100 per cent of the Urban Renewal Agency’s offer for their property while waiting for a condemnation decision from State Supreme Court.
Previously, firms and individuals who sought more for their property than the Urban Renewal Agency offered could take 75 per cent of the Agency’s offer and wait for a condemnation commission to decide what the final sale price would be. Now they can take 100 per cent of the Agency’s offer while waiting for the condemnation commission’s decision.
Unlike other condemnation orders, Judge (David) Lee gave Oneonta Grocery until October, if necessary, to vacate the property. The company is building a new headquarters and warehouse on Ceperley Avenue.
The other businesses are also making arrangement for new quarters since they have to be out by this spring. Northrup Supply, for example, will be located in the new Shearer development along River Street.
