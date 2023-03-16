Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 17, 1998
SOUTH NEW BERLIN — The Unadilla Valley school board voted unanimously to accept the recommendations of the district’s Facilities Committee and are looking at the possibility of building an entirely new school to house all the district’s students.
The board is now examining possible sites for the new school building with an architect.
Unadilla Valley, which merged from the New Berlin and South New Berlin school districts in 1996, has been looking to expand the school’s facilities since then to better accommodate the needs of the new student body.
John Lorence, co-chair of the Facilities Committee, set up in September, gave a presentation Monday night at a special school board meeting in the cafeteria of the South Campus in South New Berlin. Lorence’s presentation explained criteria the committee used to look at the four options the district could take and the scoring process the committee used to rank how well they feel each option met those criteria.
March 17, 1973
For the past month the Delaware & Hudson Railroad yard in Oneonta has been handling some freight classification chores previously done in other yards.
Carl B. Sterzing, president of the D&H said the work was a result of an increase in volume along the line and that Oneonta was being used for north bound classification only.
The work means two additional yard engines are being used in the Oneonta facility and between 10 and 15 jobs have been created.
These are being filled by local personnel previously working in other yards in the D&H system.
