25 years ago
March 18, 1997
The New York State Labor-Religion Coalition is inviting all New Yorkers to “fast for the common good” from sunrise to sunset this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Some area people are joining the effort to call attention to a budget they say punishes the state’s neediest citizens.
In addition, the Hunger Action Network of New York State is planning to observe Hunger Awareness Day on Thursday. Although more than 50 events are planned in communities across the state, none are firmly set in Otsego, Schoharie, Delaware and Chenango counties to date.
Some local people will be joining the fast. It is aimed at drawing attention to millions of dollars in cutbacks that will hurt essential public services and widen the gap between the state’s richest and the rest.
The Rev. Judith Quarles of the Unitarian Universalist Society preached on the fast last Sunday.
“I said that I am fasting and I invited others to join me,” she said. “The idea is to fast between sunrise and sunset, and have only liquid. Then after sunset, you may have regular food.” This is meant to build compassion for the hungry.
50 years ago
March 18, 1972
If the reaction of Oneonta State students to the “Beach Boys” is any indication of the current music scene, groups should have stopped recording years ago.
At Thursday night’s concert the crowd was moved by the “oldies.”
Despite the relevancy of “Surf’s Up,” their newest album and some of the newer tunes of the last three or four years, the college students’ polite attention to the group’s numbers was like the calm before the storm.
The great appeal of older songs has been called nostalgia, but the concert crowd did not seem to be nostalgia-oriented.
They seemed more to recognize good music, and that is what the Beach Boys recorded at their peak.
