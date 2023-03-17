Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 18, 1998
ONEONTA — The world’s No. 1 soccer team is headed to Oneonta.
No, it’s not Ronaldo, Romario and the 1994 World Cup champion Brazilian men’s team.
It’s Mia Hamm and the women of the United States’ National Team.
The Americans, who struck Olympic gold at the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta, will take on New Zealand in the National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Match at Hartwick College’s Elmore Field at 7:30 p.m. June 2.
The induction match will be the first soccer game to be played under the soon-to-be-installed lights at Elmore Field.
“We are thrilled and proud to bring the best in the world to Oneonta,” National Soccer Hall of Fame President Will Lunn said. “People’s eyes light up when we mention the possibility of the women team playing here. I’m glad it’s official.
“Having the U.S. team here is a wonderful tribute to the Hall of Famers. It honors their contribution to the sport and acknowledges that there are people who paved the way for these playing the game today.”
An estimate crowd of 5,000 is expected at the contest, according to Lunn.
