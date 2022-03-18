25 years ago
March 19, 1997
ARKVILLE — About once a week, a forest fire observation tower somewhere in the U.S. is dismantled, carted away for scrap metal and firewood. Where once there were 7,000 fire towers in the country, fewer than 2,000 remain.
Sacrilege, claim aficionados of these “inland lighthouses,” whose loss, they say, robs people of great views, an understanding of the environment and a window on regional history.
A growing cadre of fire tower supporters in the Catskills hopes to avoid that fate for at least five remaining towers in the Forest Preserve. The five, including the first erected in New York state, at Balsam Lake Mountain not far from Margaretville, are closed to the public, but efforts to repair and re-open them have begun.
Representation of 18 organizations met in Kingston in February to discuss launching grass roots volunteer efforts to turn the towers into tourist attractions instead of liabilities.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation, which stopped staffing fire towers in 1990 because of fiscal constraints, had already taken several of the towers down by 1985, when it removed the tallest (at 80 feet) at Belleayre Mountain.
It then threatened to tear down the rest about five years ago, but many people both within and outside of the department protested, so the agency decided to keep them.
While trails still lead to the towers, in most cases the bottom steps have been removed to keep vandals and the curious from climbing to the glassed-in observation rooms atop.
There are no state funds to repair and re-open the towers, though, so local groups are being asked to take on the projects.
