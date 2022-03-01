Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
March 2, 1972
An Oneonta girl, aged 13, prostitutes herself for 25 and 50 cents in order to support her drug habit.
A 15-year-old Oneonta girl has a “speed” kit — complete with spoon and cotton.
Another has made a hash pipe out of a lipstick case.
An Oneonta boy uses a strip of rawhide as a tourniquet before shooting drugs.
The list goes on and on.
Police Chief Joseph DeSalvatore described these and many other drug cases in Oneonta at a joint meeting last night of the Oneonta Board of Education and the Common Council, in an effort to begin a city-wide program to combat drug abuse.
Mayor James Lettis and Superintendent of Schools Frederick Bardsley plan to meet at least once a week with students. They said they hope to implement these sessions by the end of the month.
“The drugs and drug-related problems among the youth of this community are rapidly approaching a critical state and we are losing ground in our attempt to combat or even hold the line,” Mrs. Eloise Ellis, chairman of the Oneonta Drug Task Force, admitted last night.
DeSalvatore said he would estimate drug use in Oneonta has increased about 47 percent in the last year.
