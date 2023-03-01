Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 2, 1998
ONEONTA — On Valentine’s night, Dawn Siems knew the chest pain she felt was different than the one she had several years ago. It started to burn, then went down her arm and up into her jaw.
After her daughter, Kay Bain, drove her to A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta. Siems was checked in the Emergency Department. There, she encountered Fox’s new Chest Pain Unit, which shortens the time needed to determine whether a person is having a significant heart problem.
A process that took 24 hours before now takes six to nine hours, said Dr. Ronald Stram, Fox’s director of emergency services.
“Before, they would be admitted to the hospital,” Stram said. “They potentially could be here from 1-3 days at a much higher cost to the patient and the hospital. It’s a lower cost emotionally and to the patient’s family.
March 2, 1973
South Main Street seems to be one of the most sought after areas in Oneonta’s urban renewal district.
The Urban Renewal Agency has received proposals from various developers which could result in the reconstruction of the east side of the street from Chicorelli’s Barber shop to Prospect Street.
This week preliminary plans were submitted to the agency by Molinari’s Restaurant and Firestone Tires.
Molinari’s submitted two plans, one which calls for the retention of their restaurant on the same land parcel and the other which would move it further down South Main Street near the corner of Brookside Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.