Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 21, 1998
COOPERSTOWN — More than half of Otsego County farmers polled say they don’t see themselves in business five years from now, a figure called one of the most alarming findings of a county report released Thursday.
“There’s a definite crisis in agricultural communities,” said Harry Robbins, agricultural extension educator with the Cornell Cooperative Extension Service in Cooperstown. “We as citizens need to address it. It’s the number one industry now, and it’ll probably always be our number one industry.”
Robbins said many farmers are approaching retirement age with no younger generation to pass the farm to, as it had been passed to them. Younger members of farm families could be opting out of the business because of negative moods about farms, said Charlie Kremer, a board member of the Center for Agriculture Development and Entrepreneurship.
“I think there’s a public spin to these, there’s bad press on the farms,” Kremer said. “They’re declining, nobody’s making a living, and we don’t see enough of the success stories.”
March 21, 1973
Last week The Star published an article stating that Hartwick and Oneonta State would tentatively meet in basketball January 5, 1974 at Hartwick.
Apparently Oneonta State director Ed Kassler acted against the wishes of the administration in planning to schedule the contest.
The game will not be played and according to an O-State spokesman it is “institutional policy” that the two schools will never meet in the regular season in major sports.
Kassler said after he tentatively set the date with Hartwick athletic director and basketball coach, Dr. Roy Chipman, he was informed of the “institutional policy.”
The reasons for not scheduling in regular season in soccer and basketball are still not clear except that a fight during one of their games in the 1930s at the Armory on Academy Street remains in the back of the Oneonta State administration’s minds.
