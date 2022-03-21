25 years ago
March 22, 1997
ONEONTA — He’s only 10, but Jeremy Preston isn’t too young to have a lifelong dream.
In fact, he’s got a few. One of his first was to play with his hometown Catskill Symphony Orchestra, something the young violinist will be doing as featured soloist tonight.
“I was there when I was 5 years old watching in the front row, and this is my major step,” Preston said Friday afternoon from his parents’ home on Oneonta. “I’m extremely excited because this is the second time I’ve played with an orchestra. It’s really a great chance for me to perform and show what I can do.”
Preston is Oneonta-bred, but he’s in his second year away from home, honing his craft. He’s a high school sophomore in the Walnut Hill School for the Arts near Boston and said he can feel his abilities growing there.
50 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — Susan Rezen, who survived the crash of Mohawk Airlines turbojet Friday evening March 3, will observe her 25th birthday on March 28, not at Albany Medical Center but home with her parents at Middlefield.
Susan left Albany Medical Center earlier Monday arriving home Monday afternoon. She rode on a mattress placed in a station wagon owned and driven by her brother-in-law, Harold Erway of Roseboom. Mrs. Erway (Nancy Rezen), a Registered Nurse, rode with her sister.
“The trip was fine and the thought that I am coming home would have helped no matter what,” Susan said yesterday.
In a cheerful room with sun streaming through the windows; seemingly just resting in bed, Susan belied the picture people formed when they learned about the plane and that seating area and tired but otherwise very much herself.
