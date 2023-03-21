Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 22, 1973
The Oneonta Savings and Loan Association has awarded a contract for the remodeling and alterations of 38-48 Chestnut St. for the new office to the R.W. Rudy Construction Company Inc. of Binghamton.
The announcement was made yesterday by Robert G. Bolton, president of the company. The new building is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
The building at the southwest corner of Chestnut and Wall Streets will be completely renovated and the present Savings and Loan building will be razed and used as a parking lot, with drive-in windows.
The Association purchased its new building, which housed the former Montgomery Ward and S. & H. Green Stamp Store three years ago.
When the new main office is open, Bolton said, it will provide about twice as much floor space as the Association now has. Plans call for about 11,000 square feet in the newly renovated structure.
Bolton said, “It is anticipated that the landscaping will give the effect of extending Huntington Park and enhancing the appearance of Huntington Library as well as the Loan Association. Savings and Loan Plaza will contribute immeasurably to the beautification and betterment of downtown Oneonta.”
The exterior of the building will be colorful face brick and large, glassed window areas, crowned with soaring, arched canopies. A flagpole and landscaped planting area is planned along Wall Street.
The property at 38 to 48 Chestnut St. will provide an open, airy banking room. Facilities will include two extended-hour walk-up windows enclosed in a heated and air-conditioned entrance vestibule, six teller stations, new accounts areas, loan interviewing, private offices and closing rooms. A large mortgage record vault is also provided, adjacent to the mortgage and accounting departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.