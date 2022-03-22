Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1972
The builders of the Wilber Park Apartments have officially notified the City of Oneonta that they have agreed to all but one of the points presented to them at the meeting with the Common Council, Monday evening.
At that meeting they were told by the city that they must reach some kind of agreement by Wednesday, March 22, or face the loss of their building permit.
The one issue which has not been resolved is the reconstruction of the mud slide slope in Wilber Park.
Hudson Valley District of Council Carpenters has asked the City for a copy of the report on the mud slide prepared by the Soil Conservation Service.
After further study of the report, the Council of Carpenters indicated it would meet with the City for additional discussion of the slope reconstruction.
John Buck, City Engineer said the plan devised by the Soil Conservation Service was a good solution, but admitted it could be costly for the builder.
“If they feel the plan we sent them is excessively expensive,” said Buck, “we will try to develop a plan acceptable to both parties.”
Regardless of the reconstruction plan agreed upon, said Buck, it must be submitted to the Department of Conservation for their approval.
