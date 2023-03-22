Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 23, 1998
The order can be placed soon.
New banners to hang on the gymnasium walls at Oneonta High School and Sidney Central School.
New York State championship banners.
Oneonta and Sidney both won their second high school basketball championships over the weekend.
Oneonta’s girls team won its second consecutive Class B state title, clobbering Pittsford-Mendon 54-26 in the final Sunday afternoon at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
Meanwhile, Sidney’s boys team defeated Watervliet 63-47 in the Class C title game Saturday night at the Glens Falls Civic Center.
March 23, 1973
LAURENS — Alton Briscoe has been elected Captain of the newly-formed Laurens Emergency Squad as the infant organization maps plans for a fund drive aimed at the eventual purchase of an ambulance and emergency equipment.
Briscoe was picked to head the new squad at an organizational meeting March 20 at the Fire Hall. He heads a slate of officers that includes Frank Basile, 1st Lieutenant; Peg Marsh, 2nd Lieutenant; Joyce Laing, secretary, and Mary Jane Briscoe, treasurer.
Briscoe and Lois Kilpatrick were elected to be delegates to the Otsego County Emergency Squads Association.
In explaining what lies ahead, officials said plans are to make the fund drives a community affair. Mary Jane Briscoe will serve as Fund Captain for the squad; Supervising Principal James Monk from Laurens Central School will have a part as will fund raisers from the community.
