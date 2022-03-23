Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
march 24, 1997
GLENS FALLS — The alarm clock rang Saturday morning, awaking Oneonta from its dream season.
Holy Angels Academy of Buffalo ended Oneonta’s bid for an undefeated year, beating the Yellowjackets 53-45 in the New York State Federation Class B basketball game at the Glens Falls Civic Center.
Tournament MVP Renee Harpster scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made seven steals to lead a suffocating defense, as the Angels (26-1 overall) won their 23rd straight game.
Dana Eitchlee and Kathleen Furlong scored 12 points apiece for Holy Angels, which outscored Oneonta 15-4 over the final 4 minutes, 47 seconds of the game
Stacy Knapp was held without a filed goal, but shot 10-for-13 from the foul line and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Yellowjackets.
50 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1972
The builders of the Wilber Park Apartments have officially notified the City of Oneonta that they have agreed to all but one of the points presented to them at the meeting with the Common
Although the newly-formed nation of Bangladesh is working hard to pick up the pieces of its war for freedom against East Pakistan, the country is still in a state of chaos.
Charles W. Woolever of 124 Oneida St., who recently returned from a study of the Bangladesh survival needs, said the two primary needs are food and transportation.
Woolever, a professor of geography at SUCO, who was born in India and speaks that Bengali language, was one of 70 Americans who left New York for a ten-day stay in Bangladesh as part of the Airlift of Understanding of the Emergency Relief Fund for Bangladesh.
He said about 1½ million Bangladesh were killed by the Pakistan army since last March 25. On that day, Agha Mohammed Yahya Khan, who headed the country under martial law, ordered Tikka Khan of the East Bengali army to “break the rebellion in that area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.