Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 24, 1998
ONEONTA — Polish Prime Minister James Tomaszewski and other representatives from his government will visit the State University College at Oneonta on Thursday to learn about local government management.
They will hear presentations by local and state officials about public and private sector budget issues and will continue talks with college officials about developing cooperative programs between SUCO and Polish schools.
More than 50 Polish representatives will be attending, including members of the Polish Parliament. The purpose of their visit to the United States is to gather information that may be helpful in Poland’s transition from a centralized communist system of government to one that places more authority in local government structures.
Several presentations will highlight the 5 p.m. dinner. Speakers include Oneonta Mayor Kim Muller, state Budget Director Robert King and Peter Thomas, director of International Program Services at SUNY.
March 24, 1973
James Monk, principal of the Laurens Central School, told the Rotary Club that unless Laurens and Oneonta School Districts are mandated to merge, the two will retain their identity.
He said that Laurens residents would rather pay three times as much school tax to keep their own school district. But he predicted that the high tax rate would be the reason for the eventual merging of the Laurens and Oneonta school districts.
“Residents are vehemently opposed to consolidation. They look to the school for community events. They like the proximity of the school to their homes … They like having local control over the school,” Monk said.
Pointing out the advantages of a small school district, (the Laurens Central School has 470 students) Monk said the school can be flexible and change with a minimum of effort. Teachers can know each student personally — know his parents, what church he attends, and even what his home life is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.