Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
march 25, 1997
The state Department of Motor Vehicles plans to have all mail-in renewals of licenses and registrations processed in Albany, which could take revenue away from county DMV offices around the state.
The plan is part of Gov. George Pataki’s budget proposal and Richard Jackson, the state DMV commissioner, intends to make the switch April 1.
Otsego County Clerk Charlotte Koniuto said the state has been asking the local DMV bureaus to handle some of the state’s more time consuming jobs, such as license suspensions, but is now trying to take one of the easiest jobs from the local offices.
“The mail-in renewals for licenses and registration are currently being done here in Cooperstown, where we have a two-to-three-day turnaround,” Koniuto said. “The state says it will take them three weeks to process the renewals. Knowing how that office works it will probably be more like four to six weeks.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1972
Social Services officials in both Otsego and Delaware Counties have reacted to the remarks of state authorities concerning the state work relief program calling them “misleading.”
In Delaware County, Commissioner of Social Services Charles D. Cook said,
“Statistics can be sued to prove almost anything “but this is a case where the statistics clearly do not relate to the point in question. The figures used are based on a report requested last month from every Social Services district. At the time the figures were given to the State Department, they were advised that the statistics, as requested, were misleading. It is, therefore, quite surprising that a state official has seen fit to release them without proper explanation of their import.”
In Otsego County veteran Social Services executive Allen Shillieto said at Cooperstown the state’s statistics on the effectiveness of the program were misleading.
Commented
