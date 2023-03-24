Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 25, 1998
ONEONTA — The good news for some criminals is there will no longer be a ride to the police station for paperwork and booking.
The bad news: Arrests will be processed on the spot quickly and efficiently thanks to newly installed laptop computers in area state police cruisers.
“We’re just trying to get into the 20th century before it ends,” said Capt. Kevin Molinari of the state police at Oneonta.
The laptops are allowing them to do that.
Four computers, complete with Pentium processors, the latest version of WordPerfect and all the necessary police documents, have been installed in cars to help troopers process information more quickly, and save them up to two hours a day of paperwork at the station.
“This is the best part,” said trooper Amy Layman, referring to the atlas program that allows the user to find any road in the country on detailed maps. The map, Layman said, is especially useful when responding to complaints in unfamiliar territory.
Traffic forms, accident reports and arrests that are not finger-printable offenses, such as disorderly conduct and trespass, can be filled out on the computer and processed on site.
