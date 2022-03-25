Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 26, 1997
ONEONTA — The Southside Mall pet store that came under fire for its animal care practices, has left the mall and the owner plans to relocate the store in the Binghamton area.
Southside Mall General Manager Jeff Brink said the Pets for You store had its last day at the mall Feb. 23.
“Basically, the reason that they closed at this mall is that neither of us could negotiate a new license agreement,” Brink said of store owner Dan Coss and mall management. The mall is owned by Glimcher Properties Limited Partnership in Columbus, Ohio.
“They are opening in about a month at Oakdale Mall (in Johnson City)…we did negotiate for quite a while, but we didn’t come up with an amicable agreement,” Brink said.
The per store creates a fourth vacancy at Southside Mall, although Gary’s Flowers and Gifts is renting a space formerly used by the Everything 99 Cents Store for 10 days, before the Easter holiday. Brink said there are no firm plans for new tenants yet.
Oneonta’s Animal Control Officer, Julie Carney, said she has heard people talking about the store’s move.
“I have heard several comments from people in the community that they’re glad they’re gone,” Carney said. “People were concerned about the care of the animals, and thought they supported puppy mills.”
“Puppy mills” are facilities where dogs are bred without concern for hereditary diseases or temperament, or the living conditions of the parent dogs, she said. They are often large, with hundreds of dogs of many breeds.
