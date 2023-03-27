Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 28, 1998
ONEONTA — Officials announced plans for a new state police station Friday that they say will give troopers faster response times.
The station, which may open by year’s end at the corner of state routes 7 and 205, will give troopers quicker and easier access to highways, Troop C officials said Friday. They joined politicians and the property owner in a press conference given by state Sen. James L. Seward, R-Milford, at the site of the proposed facility.
The new location is close to Exit-13 of Interstate 88, and connecting roads provide quick access to area highways.
Since July 1987, Oneonta troopers have been in a converted residence on Route 23 in the town of Davenport, just beyond the Oneonta town line.
March 28, 1973
The four-county area, always considered heavily Republican, is slowly edging toward two-party politics.
In some areas such as the City of Oneonta, the movement is quite visible.
However, the Republican Party still holds comfortable edges in vote enrollment figures released yesterday by the New York Secretary of State.
In Otsego County, there are 16,189 enrolled Republicans compared to 9,010 Democrats. Conservative Party enrollment is listed by 265 voters while 334 affiliate themselves with the Liberal Party.
