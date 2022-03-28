Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 29, 1997
ONEONTA — Bruce Eager said the Montgomery-Otsego-Schoharie Solid Waste Management Authority is sealing its own fate by raising the tipping fee from $45 per ton to $90.
“I think it’s going to bring MOSA down,” said Eager, owner of B.E. Sanitation of Worcester. “The small haulers are the ones who will really be hurt…MOSA is putting the screwing to us.”
Eager said the small haulers have stood by MOSA, but they’ve been constantly stepped on by the organization. MOSA’s treating local haulers unfairly, Eager said, because the residents of the three counties pay taxes here and yet they are allowing haulers from outside the area to dump for the $54 price.
Eager said that residents in Montgomery, Otsego and Schoharie counties should be asking their trash haulers where they dump their garbage because residents will end up paying any shortfalls at MOSA.
50 years ago
March 29, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — The Otsego County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals expects the new Shelter on the Pierstown road to be in full operation about the second week in April.
At the present time about eight cages are in use, SPCA officials reported. A rather gratifying response was received to the request for volunteers to sit at the Shelter during afternoons to answer the phone, but still more help is needed, Barbara H. Barrett, the SPCA adoption chairman, said last week.
Anyone wishing to donate time may call Mrs. Barrett at 547-8976. The “sitters” will not be alone. “Timmy” a handsome, young and well-mannered collie has been adopted as the SPCA mascot and is guaranteed to be good company.
Ready now for adoption at the Shelter are: “Gretchen” and “Chis,” both German Shepherd types, four months old female puppies. Chris has had all but her last distemper shot.
