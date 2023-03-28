Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 29, 1973
Phase I of Interstate 88 is slated for completion this year.
The stretch of highway from West Davenport Rd. to Main St. is being readied for paving by crews from Suburban Excavators, contractors for the Oneonta portion of the road.
Carl Band, superintendent for phase one, explained that his crews have been able to get off to a good start this year because of the unusually mild weather.
“Nearly one third of the work force has been called back,” said Band, “and they are involved in bringing the road surface to grade.”
The next step in the highway building process, explained Band, will be to place a foot of gravel on top of the graded surface.
A gravel processing plant is being set up in a pit near Brooks’ Bar-B-Q to provide the needed materials for the highway.
When the graveling is finished, said Band, the paving operation will begin. Tentative plans call for the contractor to begin pouring the 12-foot concrete ribbons in June.
After the paving is completed, work will be needed on the highway’s shoulders.
Band indicated the section of highway between West Davenport Road and Main St. could be opened in December, barring unforeseen problems.
