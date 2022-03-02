Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 3, 1997
DELHI — Tears of joy and stunned disbelief merged in the Delaware County courthouse early Saturday morning when Ritchie L. Gabriel, 38, of Andes, was acquitted of driving drunk and negligence when his pick-up truck collided with a car full of area teen-agers last spring.
The only guilty verdict rendered was for failure to keep right, a traffic infraction, meaning the man who could have gotten up to 15 years in prison for causing the death of 18-year-old Michael Leddy faces a maximum sentence of 15 days in jail and a $250 fine.
“I’m happy it’s over,” said Gabriel after hearing the jury acquit him of six felonies, including second-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and three counts o vehicular assault.
Gabriel was also found not guilty of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
50 years ago
March 3, 1972
After a four year delay, the Oneonta Town Board finally agreed last night to light part of the Interstate Highway 88.
The Town Board unanimously voted to pay for the cost of lighting 12 poles for the Grand Street interchange and five on the Grand Street access road.
The total cost of the lighting will be approximately $1,400 a year, and become effective when the road is completed.
In another project related to I-88, the Town Board authorized Supervisor Les Foster to make preliminary investigations into the placing of sleeves for sewer and water pipes from South Side under the highway at the Main Street access.
