Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 3, 1998
ONEONTA — Its art gallery closed this winter, its budget is mired in red ink, it has been without an executive director for months and several board members recently resigned.
It looks as though 1998 is going to be a major rebuilding year for the Upper Catskill Community Council of the Arts.
“I think we need to raise some serious money,” said Pamela Cooley, interim director and program director for the Oneonta-based arts group. “I think the community will see a fund raising effort like it hasn’t seen from UCCCA in a long time.”
Fund raising would help UCCCA get out of the hole dug by the Kubiak Gallery on Main Street, which closed this year after hemorrhaging several thousand dollars out of UCCCA’s budget. Rent for the gallery cost $1,000 a month, while sales of artwork made up less than half the difference. Cooley said UCCCA hasn’t received state funds for the gallery since 1992.
March 3, 1973
A plan which would eliminate the Bugbee School from all activities that can be successfully conducted in a public school has been forwarded to the State University of New York by SUCO officials.
Bugbee is currently used for student teaching, participation and observation but the outline prepared at the college calls for the school to be developed into a center for the study of teaching.
Bugbee, along with other campus schools in the SUNY system has been faced with a possible phase out. The SUCO proposal is an attempt to develop programs and uses for the facilities when the schools are no longer used for student teaching.
There is no timetable for a transformation at the school and the plan was submitted at the request of the State University.
