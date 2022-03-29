Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
March 30, 1972
ALBANY — Grade schools on State University College Campuses have a new lease on life but that lease is still scheduled to expire in a year.
The new state budget approved this week by the Legislature appropriates some $5 million to keep the schools in operation for another year. But sometime before next April, the State University is expected to recommend that the schools be shifted to the localities or that the schools be closed.
There are ten campus schools in the state, including the Bugbee School at Oneonta set up in the early years of the State University. They were to provide a training ground for student teachers. Although students attending the schools are drawn from neighboring public school districts, the state pays the full cost of operating the Campus Schools.
Efforts have been made recently by Governor Rockefeller and top officials in the State University System to shift most of the cost of operating the schools to the local school districts. The rationale is that the State University today is no longer primarily a chain of Teachers Colleges and the benefit to the state of operation of the schools is thus diminished.
The Governor submitted legislation last year that would have required local school districts to pay more than half the cost of operating the schools with the threat that if the local districts did not agree, the Campus Schools would be closed.
Either alternative would have meant an increase in costs to the school districts involved, most of which are already close to the limit of their taxing power.
Approval of the measure would have meant, for example, that the Oneonta City School District would have either had to continue most of the $434,000 it takes to run the campus schools here yearly or plan to absorb the school’s 500 students.
The Rockefeller measure was willed in committee by Assemblymen whose districts include Campus School. The State University, however, is currently investigating ways in which it could bypass the legislature and alter the Campus School concept administratively.
In its budget request this year, the State University said it expects to recommend that the burden of supporting Campus Schools be shifted to localities or that the schools be closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.