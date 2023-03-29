Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 30, 1998
The weather is warm. The water levels are near perfect.
Now, if the fish will cooperate, the start of trout season on Wednesday could be one of the best opening days in a long time.
“I’m basically just shooting from the hip, but I’ve been in the area since 1976 and this is the best winter I’ve seen,” said Walt Keller, fisheries manager at the state Department of Environmental Conservation office in Stamford. “It’s just about right.”
What the “super-mild winter” did, Keller said, is keep the streams from getting too cold and too full of water. Cold water keeps trout sluggish and fast-moving water prevents them from holding in predictable locations, problems Keller said shouldn’t be a factor as trout season begins.
March 30, 1973
Construction of a 4,500-foot road from Morgan Avenue to Suncrest Terrace was conditionally recommended by the Capital Budget and Planning Commission last night.
The planning commission’s approval was based on the resolution of financial matters and bonding procedures by the city’s professional staff.
The road is designed to service the first phase of the proposed Morgan Heights Development. Nearly 200 acres of land are available for development between Morgan Avenue and Suncrest Terrace.
Construction of the road and auxiliary services for the development are pegged at $423,870, and the city’s share would be $211,935.
Final decision on the road proposal is up to the Common Council.
