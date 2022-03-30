Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 31, 1997
ONEONTA — Jane des Grange Mikolaicyk, who guided Hartwick College’s art galleries during two decades of growth, died Sunday following a long illness.
Known professionally throughout her life as Jane des Grange, she was director of the Museums at Hartwick College from 1975 until her death. Des Grange previously had run a museum at the State University at Stony Brook.
She also was Hartwick’s director of museum studies.
“It was her life,” longtime friend Doris H. Reeves said of des Grange’s stewardship at the Hartwick museums. “She put on some outstanding exhibits, comparable to some of the larger galleries.”
50 years ago
March 31, 1972
An Interstate 88 connecting road in the Town of Oneonta that was scheduled to be cut for budgetary reasons has been restored, the Rockefeller administration said Thursday.
A connecting road from Route 7 to Route 205 was being dropped from plans because of a lack of money, it was indicated early in February.
Now the Rockefeller administration announced that $450,000 it estimates will be needed for the connecting road has been restored to the budget.
The section which has been reinstated is a nearly 1.5 mile two-lane connecting highway from Route 7 near the city-town line to County Routes 23 and 205. This road was a part of the second phase of I-88 construction.
