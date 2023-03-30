Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 31, 1998
As state legislators work in Albany on a budget that will be late for the 14th year in a row, area school administrators plan their own budgets without key information.
Robert Murphy, Bainbridge-Guilford superintendent, said he met with the district’s budget advisory committee a few nights ago and knows what all the expenditures tally up to. But Murphy said he is still wondering what kind of state aid the district can expect and if the state will pass a budget before the B-G school board has to approve a budget for the 1998-99 school year.
That process is a shot in the dark when the state budget is late, Murphy said.
“I have a board meeting on April 2, where I will ask the board members are we risking it or not?” Murphy said.
March 31, 1973
If Oneonta’s food shoppers represent a cross section of the American buying public, next week a meat boycott should be a great success.
Irked by sky high meat prices, many Oneonta shoppers have indicated they will participate in either a boycott or cut back in the use of meat.
And, although most shoppers indicated they supported the boycott, few felt their action would make any real difference in the prices they pay.
Gene and Angela Schmidt, a young couple attending Oneonta State, said they would support the meat boycott.
“Meat prices are outrageous,” said Schmidt as he indicated he and his wife were beginning the boycott last night, with meatless spaghetti sauce.
