Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 4, 1997
ONEONTA — The Oneonta Job Corps has a new director.
Dale Getz has replaced Gary Herzig, who worked as director of the center for the past several years. Herzig’s last day was Friday.
An official with the company that oversees the Oneonta Job Corps said Herzig left on his own and will be missed.
“Gary has done an outstanding job there,” said John Patanelli, a vice president at the ITT Federal Services Corp. in Colorado. “It’s a big loss to us.”
“There were no problems as far as differences of opinion or anything like that,” he said. “He did an excellent job.”
50 years ago
March 4, 1972
SIDNEY — In a turn-about from the normal requests by taxpayers who want more services, the New York State Department of Transportation is about to receive a petition from about 200 Unadilla area taxpayers who want less, not more.
The petition involves state-federal proposals to build two interchanges on the Susquehanna Expressway (I-88) at Unadilla. The Unadilla group wants DOT to submit a proposal for a single interchange before the plans become final.
Plans, as understood by local residents, recommend an interchange and connection to State Route 7 on the westerly side of Unadilla, intended primarily to serve traffic originating or ending in the village and vicinity. An interchange has also been recommended at State Route 7B (now 357) to serve traffic between I-88 and the Franklin-Delhi area.
Stanley Giles of Unadilla who has been instrumental in organizing opposition, said they favor the elimination of the westerly exchange in favor of one exchange they feel will be sufficient to handle traffic in the area.
