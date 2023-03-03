Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 4, 1998
DELHI — Before Rite Aid can sell anything at its proposed new drugstore in Delhi, it has to sell the community on the project itself.
Based on response at a public informational meeting Tuesday morning, much of Delhi isn’t buying.
“It’ll cause more (traffic) congestion,” said Joan LaFever of 21 Main St., who lives across from the proposed store. “I cannot get out of my driveway now. I find the traffic to be a very threatening thing to my lifestyle.”
LaFever was one of about 40 people at the United Ministry of Delhi to hear from representatives of the drugstore chain. The proposal would close the 5,000-square-foot store in Ames Plaza and build an 11,500-square-foot store nearby, across from the entrance to Delhi Tech.
The plan requires a zoning variance from the village, as the store would be in a residential area. Construction would necessitate destruction of five homes and a bagel shop.
Penny King, a member of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, objected to plans to expand convenience-food items at the new store. Rite Aid district manager Paul Marchese said everything from milk to beer to sugar to raisins would be sold along with prescription drugs and other items typically associated with a pharmacy.
“We’re up to our eyeballs in convenience stores, so we don’t need that,” King said, noting that there are three such stores in the village. “What we’re going to get is the loss of five homes and a bagel store.”
James E. Van Bramer, community relations manager for Rite Aid, said the store would have a drive-up window for prescriptions, a one-hour photo department, fax and copy machines and small package delivery, services the current store lacks. He said plans call for a Colonial-style brick building, not unlike the Delaware County Court House.
