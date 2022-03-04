25 years ago
March 5, 1997
ONEONTA — In a new step toward municipal cooperation, Mayor David W. Brenner and Supervisor Duncan S. Davie announced Thursday that the Common Council and Town Board would meet to discuss shared services.
With a goal of reviewing existing shared services and looking at options for greater cooperation, aldermen and councilmen will meet for the first time in Town Hall, West Oneonta, at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 20.
“We believe that both elected bodies have to be more involved in discussions affecting the future of our municipalities,” Brenner and Davie said in a written statement. “We will not discuss consolidation or merger.”
Brenner issued the statement at the Common Council meeting in City Hall Tuesday night. The meeting was over by 8 p.m. Tuesday for a lack of a quorum and Brenner said there wasn’t major business that couldn’t wait until the next meeting March 18.
Alderman Asa C. Allison Jr., Margery Merzig and Sean J. Farrell were present Tuesday night. Brenner attributed some absences to family needs and a regional high school basketball game at Hartwick College, which Oneonta boys won.
A meeting between the city and town elected bodies was a goal outlined in Brenner’s recent State of the City address.
“My hope is that we have meetings periodically,” Brenner said.
