Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 7, 1998
UNADILLA — Lawyers are exchanging legal memos as the fate of Robert A. Hulbert of Walton and the $1.3 million he owes Unadilla Silo of Unadilla hang in the balance.
Hulbert is due to be sentenced March 23 on a guilty plea to bank fraud, according to papers filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York. Under terms of the plea, Hulbert agreed to repay $1.3 million he embezzled to Unadilla Silo, where he worked as vice president of finance.
Hulbert hasn’t made any payments or provided the required, complete list of assets, which include $32,500 in an escrow account, ownership with his wife of a $100,000 home and of a $200,000 adjacent parcel, according to a memo filed by federal prosecutors last month.
The government has asked the court to order immediate payment of restitution, said Elizabeth S. Riker, assistant U.S. attorney. She said Hulbert’s sentencing memo seeks a lighter punishment because the confession was based on remorse.
March 7, 1973
Townspeople in western villages near Indian reservations are not prejudiced against the Indians, but instead are apathetic, Mrs. Josephine Hale, a junior high commerce teacher who lived near Wounded Knee, S.D. said.
She noted that there was never any intermingling of Indians and “palefaces” when she grew up in Hay Springs, Neb., population 900, just 20 miles south of the Wounded Knee, S.D. reservation. There, about 200 leaders of the American Indian Movement are holding the reservation, demanding numerous changes among the Oglala Sioux and the Interior Department of the government.
Mrs. Hale spent much of her life in the area, from third grade on through high school until 1941. She has returned to the area several times, most recently, about two years ago.
She said, “There was never the question of prejudice. We just assumed that was the way they (Indians) wanted to live and we left them alone.”
