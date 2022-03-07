25 years ago
March 8, 1997
ONEONTA — Officials at the National Soccer Museum have begun plans for its renovation and hope to re-open the building on Ford Avenue by May 31, as part of the first summer tournament weekend this year.
The museum has been closed since late January this year, when it faced an unexpected loss of state funds. Since then, Albert Colone, the museum’s only executive director since its founding in 1982, has lost his job, and three new people were named to the Soccer Hall of Fame board of directors.
“Any museum needs to be periodically updated. It encourages repeat visits,” said John Biggs, president of the National Soccer Hall of Fame board of directors. “The ultimate goal would be to have a grand reopening every June 1.”
The museum traces the roots of American soccer, which date back to the Civil War days to the recent successes of Major League Soccer.
March 8, 1972
After hearing spokesmen for nearly 100 residents call for caution and a hard line by the city on new Wilber Park Apartment plans, the Common Council last night insisted it wants to meet with the developer soon.
Two aldermen — Edward Griffin of the Second Ward (where the apartment complex is located) and Peter Clark of the First Ward — told their colleagues they want to see a temporary building permit on the project revoked unless the developer — BDG Realty of Ferndale — comes up with a formal agreement with the city soon.
The Council held off on any move to terminate the temporary building permit after Mayor James F. Lettis asked City Engineer John Buck to have the developer present at a meeting next week.
While Lettis said the meeting, tentatively scheduled for next Tuesday, will be open to the public, he insisted that the number of speakers would have to be limited to keep the meeting in hand.
