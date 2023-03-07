Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 8, 1973
Molinari’s Restaurant & Grill has been acquired by the Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency for $56,000.
The restaurant was obtained through the agency’s condemnation powers and a final price will be determined at a later date.
Originally Molinari’s was to be acquired but this plan was deferred while a rehabilitation proposal was prepared.
According to Urban Renewal Executive Director David Cooper, the rehabilitation proposal was scrapped when it was found it would not work.
Plans for a new restaurant were given to the agency during a February meeting at which time the condemnation action was put into the works.
The locations were proposed for the new restaurant: one around the corner on South Main Street opposite the impounding area used by the city police force and the other on the same location.
Albert Farone has been awarded preferred developer status on the land south of Molinari’s current location and the Urban Agency is awaiting more detailed plans from Farone before deciding on a location for the restaurant.
Cooper said the fate of the other buildings on South Main Street was up in the air at the moment. These include the Brass Rail and Chicorelli’s Barber Shop.
