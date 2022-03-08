AFTON - Isobel V. Mulwane, 98, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, C. Henry Mulwane; and great-granddaughter, Erin Mulwane Larson. She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Cheryl Mulwane of Afton, Aldan and Erla Mulwa…