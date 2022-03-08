50 years ago
March 9, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — Susan Rezen, who survived the crash of a Mohawk Airlines turbojet Friday evening in Albany has been transferred into the Intensive Care Unit at the Albany Medical Center.
Her family in Cooperstown Wednesday said that Susan has respiratory difficulties because of a lung injury suffered in the crash but her condition was considered “fair under the circumstances,” it was reported.
In the Star’s Monday morning story of Susan’s survival, she was not (according to the hospital and family) in an intensive care unit but complications have arisen. She is being watched closely.
Harold F. Knapp, Otsego County Sheriff and an uncle of Susan, is keeping in hourly contact with the Medical Center.
Miss Rezen crawled to an opening in the side of the plane after the crash and was pulled from the wreckage, she recalls. She is also suffering from a deep laceration of her leg, her sister said Sunday.
Miss Rezen had just returned from Copenhagen, Denmark, where she attended an Audiology Convention, as a member of the staff of Trade Winds, at Gary, Indiana, where she is a clinical audiologist. She planned to spend the weekend with her parents in Middlefield before returning to her current Indiana residence.
She had boarded the New York to Albany plane at LaGuardia and was to be met in Albany by her parents. They were at the airport when the plane crashed into a house in a residential section of Albany. The crash killed one of the six occupants of the house and injured others. Fourteen on the plane, including the pilot and co-pilot, died in the crash.
The Rezens with three-year-old Victor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Erway (Mrs. Nancy Erway is Susan’s sister) waiting at the terminal were unaware of the plane crash and did not learn about it until Sheriff Knapp and the Erways arrived there. They learned of the fact that Flight 405 had crashed when Miss Betsy Snyder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Snyder (Genevieve Snyder is Mrs. Rezen’s sister), saw a television bulletin.
