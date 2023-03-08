Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
March 9, 1998
ONEONTA — It’s no secret that the blockbuster hit “Titanic” is a favorite at this year’s Oscar awards, but is it one of the greatest all time flicks?
Local experts say it’s difficult to compare today’s hottest movies to those from yesterday because of the changes that have taken place in the movie industry.
And, they add, just because it’s about to surpass the current number one moneymaker, “Star Wars,” doesn’t mean it’s been seen by the most people.
“As far as dollars go, this is tops,” said State University College at Oneonta film professor Paul Jensen. “But people saw “Gone with the Wind” when tickets were 50 cents.”
“Titanic,” is expected to be one of the top winners when the Oscars are presented March 23.
March 9, 1973
The city and the two colleges will be working together next week to repair the damage done to the grass in Damaschke Field during championship soccer matches last fall.
Parks-Streets Supervisor James Catella said a combination of soccer, spectators and winter weather took its toll on the field causing “excess damage.”
After the games last year, Catella wrote a letter to Oneonta State and Hartwick College asking for assistance in repairing the field.
Both colleges have responded, said Catella, by promising two men apiece for the rebuilding effort. These men, he said, will join city crews at the ball field 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.
