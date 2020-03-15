Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 16, 1995
Walls are rising for a brewery and a new warehouse has been built, as a former railroad off Fonda Avenue in the city of Oneonta is being transformed into an industrial park.
By summer, there will be at least three businesses in the park with possibly seven new jobs this or next year, officials said. Oneonta River Corp. officials are talking with other interested companies about sites to lease or buy.
Oneonta River Corp. bought about 105 acres in the former railroad yard in 1993. Local managers are optimistic about the park’s possibilities as the new Republican governor makes changes in business regulations and taxes.
“We need development here in the city of Oneonta,” said Gerard Bourgeois, farms service manager of Crop Production Services, an existing business in the park. “It’s good for the community — it adds jobs. It’s going to help keep our taxes dow
50 years ago
March 16, 1970
Hartwick College appears to be on the verge of setting up coeducational housing facilities on Oyaron Hill.
Only a final decision by the college president, Dr. Adolph Anderson, stands between planning and implementation of the project.
That decision will undoubtedly come within the next month, Hartwick administrators said during an interview Friday.
If Anderson gives a nod of approval, coed resident halls will be a reality by next September, Dr. Howard Maxwell, dean of student affairs said.
