Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 31, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — A biologist studying the state of Otsego Lake recommends installing sewer lines in the area as one of several ways of ensuring the lake’s health.
Dr. Willard Harman, director of the State University College at Oneonta’s Biological Field Station, gave members of the Otsego Lake Watershed Council a sneak preview of his federally-funded study Tuesday night.
Harman compared the lake’s overall condition to that of a person suffering from high blood pressure or a high cholesterol count.
“We live with these things and they don’t hurt too much,” Harman said, “but they could be mortally fatal.”
Harman said he expects to complete his study — funded by a 1990 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant — in the next month, and it will be several months before the document is released.
50 years ago
March 31, 1970
Mayor James F. Lettis will ask the Common Council to light a much-used but only informally sanctioned “cow-path” on the SUCO campus.
Lettis said he will make the request at the next meeting of the Council, April 7.
“What they (the city’s six aldermen) will do on it is anybody’s guess,” he said.
Cost of lighting the path that links upper Elm Street with the SUCO campus is estimated at $165.
Earlier this year, the Council voted to complete a two-year street lighting project, but excluded consideration of the “cow-path” lighting proposal at that time.
