Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
March 5, 1970
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego County Board of Representatives Wednesday by a unanimous vote called on the state legislature to authorize and direct the State Water Resources Commission to assume ownership and control of Goodyear Lake Dam.
In a lengthy preamble of the resolution, the board points out that in recent years emphasis has been placed upon construction of multiple purpose small dams with the use of public funds, and that presently existing within the state many privately owned dams which impound water used for recreational and other purposes.
Such a dam, the resolution asserts, is Goodyear Lake Dam now owned by New York State Electric and Gas Corp. It points out that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has established that the dam represents an economic factor of $4 million within the county.
The resolution also points out that within the past few years the State Conservation Department has acquired real property adjacent to the Susquehanna River about six miles north of the lake where it has established fishing sites, and that the existence and use of these sites would terminate unless the dam is retained.
The board declared that the creation and availability of recreational facilities has been a matter of concern to the state, and notes that Goodyear Lake has been a prime recreational facility for the residents of the counties of Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie, among others. It declares that approximately 185 acres of land immediately adjacent to the lake is available for development into a recreational area.
It continues by pointing out that the greatest opportunity for growth and development of this county is in the cultivation of the tourist trade by making available accessible recreational facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.